'McNeil could slide into any team'

Sean Dyche has backed Dwight McNeil to bounce back from a difficult spell and said the winger could play for any Premier League side.

McNeil has yet to score in 31 appearances in all competitions this season and was dropped to the bench for Wednesday's win over Everton.

When asked about McNeil's form, Dyche said: "He’ll come through that period.

"There was a lot of noise around that (him not scoring yet this season) and that can play on a player.

"He could slide into any team in the Premier League, I’m convinced of that.

"He is learning all the time, if things aren't quite working then you come out and go back in. When the challenges come your way that is often when you learn more about yourself and the profession."