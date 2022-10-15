Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to Match of the Day: "It is always good to take a point, we let our chances go as we had opportunities to create more and in the second half we were a bit flat. But we did not concede and that is positive, we got a point and we are happy with that.

"We need to play quicker and take more risks to hurt them. We had chances and didn't take them.

"They have quality, we knew how difficult it would be and we didn't play to hurt them - we played without taking risks, with the handbrake on and it was comfortable for them in the second half."