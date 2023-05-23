Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says the upcoming summer will be the club's "toughest" window to make new signings, as the Magpies prepare to return to the Champions League.

Backed financially by the club's owners, Howe recruited astutely in January 2022 to help the Magpies move clear of relegation trouble last term, before building on that relative success to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Speaking after Monday's draw with Leicester City, which secured a top-four finish in the Premier League, Howe said: "We have to recruit wisely, as we have done in every transfer window to date. This will be our toughest one.

"We'll think about next season during the summer. We don't want to go far away from what we've done. We are realistic to know there will be more games and that's a challenge.

"Whenever you achieve something, you're not just happy to participate. You want to succeed and want success. I want success massively for this football club. We want to bring silverware here if we can in the future."

