Is Lopetegui '100% the right man for the job' or a 'bizarre' choice?

W﻿e asked you whether Julen Lopetegui is the right man to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager and it's safe to say opinion is split.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

R﻿ich: He is 100% the right man for the job and has been on the owner's radar since he took over the club. Very experienced manager which is what we need with a good % win rate.

S﻿cott: After almost joining in 2016, the stars could be realigning. Lopetegui can be the injection of fresh ideas and stability. A boss with an impressive CV and having already worked with the likes of Diego Costa and Ruben Neves previously in his career, these can only be pragmatic points when delving into the positives of what he can bring to the table.

C﻿arl: Lopetegui is a much more proven coach than Lage, he’s had a bad season so far and this is a concern, however I doubt we could attract anyone better and also have transfer funds available.

D﻿avid: Why on earth do Wolves want a manager who's overall record is WORSE than the manager we have just sacked! Bizarre!

D﻿ave: I don't see that losing your job, and thus being unemployed, is a good basis for selecting a manager. In my opinion a good record of success with an existing job would be the best basis, or the same good record of success having departed from a previous club without being sacked would come a close second. An English manager would make a nice change.

A﻿nthony: What on earth are we doing? The guy has just been sacked from is previous club. He must have been no good at his job and we want him to be our new manager. Have the board got anybody that knows about football? Have we no ambition? Pay the money and get a decent manager and put the club where we belong in the top six. It can be done with the right guy.