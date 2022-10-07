M﻿anchester United manager Erik ten Hag: "I think we started well, had a couple of chances and then were down unnecessarily. The mistake cannot happen so we have to take responsibility there.

"﻿We made two subs in that time and they really had an impact and that is really good, that makes the team stronger."

O﻿n returning to the Premier League after the derby defeat: "Sunday, especially there at Everton, we have to react. We have to give the best performance we have and we have to prepare for that now."