Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to Sky Sports: "We were pleased with today. It as a really tough game and we knew they would make it difficult for us. We had a slow start but responded to that with the first goal and that changed it for us.

"Bruno [Guimaraes] is top quality in every aspect, his personality and performances on the pitch. He was outstanding today.

"We have had a number of injuries, we have managed to ride that storm. Hopefully a very good day for us."

Speaking to MOTD on Almiron: "It is all about building consistency to his game but he has performed brilliantly off the ball and now he is adding goals to that."