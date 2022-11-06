Robbie Neilson makes five changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey on Thursday as the Hearts boss returns to something more like his strongest available starting XI as they host Motherwell.

Former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass, who had been ineligible for the Europa Conference League, and Andy Halliday come into midfield, Barrie McKay and Josh Ginnelly return on the wings, while Lawrence Shankland is back up front.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Lewis Neilson, Connor Smith, Euan Henderson and Alan Forrest drop to the bench, where centre-half Kye Rowles returns from long-term injury.