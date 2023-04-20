How the United revival started...

The Dundee United revival under Jim Goodwin began when they last faced Livingston.

It was the Irishman's second game at the helm and United headed back to Tayside after last month's rearranged clash with a hard-earned point, halting a run of six straight league defeats.

United have kept the momentum going since to haul themselves off the bottom, with their only defeat in five coming at Ibrox.

As Goodwin's side prepare to host Livi on Saturday, relive the previous meeting below.