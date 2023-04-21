'Every player has contributed' - Taylor hails Celtic's squad strength

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has highlighted the "unbelievable" impact of the club's January signings, adding that "every player" has contributed during the season.

Manager Ange Postecoglou - whose side need just seven points from their remaining six games to retain the title - bolstered his squad during the winter transfer window with the signings of Hyeon-gyu Oh, Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston.

"Unbelievable, every one of them have made a contribution at different points," said Taylor.

"They have all settled really well within the changing room and hopefully they can continue to contribute until the end of the season.'

"You aim to be defensively stronger and more of a threat going forward and I think we have done that in both aspects where we have had really consistent form domestically throughout the whole season.

"Every player has contributed, there have been so many different scorers which is phenomenal.

"I saw a stat recently, the amount of subs coming on that have scored, there has been such a wide contribution from everyone, so I think the whole squad can be pleased with their efforts so far."