Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he would have liked the opportunity to manage Christian Eriksen again before the midfielder opted to join Manchester United in the summer.

C﻿onte worked with Eriksen as Inter Milan won Serie A in 2021 and was linked with the 30-year-old Denmark international when his short-term deal at Brentford expired in the summer.

O﻿n Wednesday, however, Eriksen will be up against Spurs, having represented them with distinction earlier in his career.

"﻿I enjoyed working with Christian and I would like to train him again," Conte said. "But the transfer market is very difficult and he made a big choice to sign for United for three years.

"﻿For sure, Christian in a player everyone wanted in their team.

"﻿I wish him the best and for his family, apart from the game against us."

C﻿onte admits he does not know United boss Erik ten Hag very well but respects the work he has done in his career.

"﻿He did very well at Ajax and has taken a great job at one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Conte. "He's trying to bring his ideas to the pitch.

"﻿The club have backed him and, like other managers, he needs time to work and improve his team."