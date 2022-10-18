'I would like to work with Eriksen again' - Conte
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he would have liked the opportunity to manage Christian Eriksen again before the midfielder opted to join Manchester United in the summer.
Conte worked with Eriksen as Inter Milan won Serie A in 2021 and was linked with the 30-year-old Denmark international when his short-term deal at Brentford expired in the summer.
On Wednesday, however, Eriksen will be up against Spurs, having represented them with distinction earlier in his career.
"I enjoyed working with Christian and I would like to train him again," Conte said. "But the transfer market is very difficult and he made a big choice to sign for United for three years.
"For sure, Christian in a player everyone wanted in their team.
"I wish him the best and for his family, apart from the game against us."
Conte admits he does not know United boss Erik ten Hag very well but respects the work he has done in his career.
"He did very well at Ajax and has taken a great job at one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Conte. "He's trying to bring his ideas to the pitch.
"The club have backed him and, like other managers, he needs time to work and improve his team."