M﻿ikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka is a "tougher, better" player after his experiences at Euro 2020, where he missed a penalty in the shootout as England lost the final to Italy.

S﻿ince that disappointment, the Arsenal forward has evolved into one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, and his club boss expects him to keep improving.

"﻿He reacted in a great way," Arteta said. "The support and recognition he got from world football was incredible for him and helped him develop into an even better player.

"﻿He has played in every stadium in this country and the way people have treated and shown him appreciation - he needed that support.

"Those experiences make you tougher, better. He has embraced it and taken his game to a different level."