Van Veen makes Premiership team of year

Motherwell maestro Kevin van Veen has been named in PFA Scotland's Premiership team of the year after an outstanding season in claret and amber.

The 31-year-old Dutchman becomes the first Motherwell player to make the all-star XI in 10 years, having netted for the seventh game running on Saturday to take his tally to 21 league goals and 25 overall this season.

His impact - and spectacular finishing - has now been recognised by his peers in the vote which sees Van Veen as one of just two players outwith the Old Firm to make the XI.

The striker will also hope to be among the player of the year nominees when they are announced on Wednesday.

Team in full: Joe Hart (Celtic), James Tavernier (Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Carl Starfelt (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Reo Hatate (Celtic), Malik Tillman (Rangers), Duk (Aberdeen), Kevin van Veen (Motherwell), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).