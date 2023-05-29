Your thoughts on Everton's season

We asked for your views on Everton's survival in the Premier League and season on the whole.

John: As an Everton supporter for 60 years I believe this Everton squad, assembled at a huge cost, is probably the poorest I have seen even allowing for the miserable 1970s. At least then we had a centre-forward in Latchford who scored 30 goals on his own.

Ian Dos: What a great result. We have lacked strikers and cannot rely on Calvin-Lewin. Hoping for a massive change in next season and not relying on the last few games of the season. Well done to Everton and Dyche. We should have faith in him, as he has changed the performance.

Ian: My 87-year-old father has been a season ticket holder at Goodison for over 50 years. He thinks the way pundits and some so called supporters speak about the board is deplorable. Bill Kenwright has put, above anything else, a huge amount of love into Everton FC. Should directors have to deal with death threats and should pundits be fuelling that activity?