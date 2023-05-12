Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

I understand why Leeds can take heart from the scoreline in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last week, but the way the game went for the first 85 minutes or so was far less encouraging for Sam Allardyce's side.

After this game, Leeds have got West Ham away and Tottenham at home to end their season. At this point it is difficult to know how many points they will need to stay up, but they simply have to get something from this game.

A win would probably lift them out of the bottom three and would be absolutely massive, but I just don't see it happening.

Newcastle are still looking to close out a top-four finish, and the fact they lost last week probably makes Leeds' task even harder.

We know how Eddie Howe's side play and I think we will see a response from them after that defeat by Arsenal.

Yes, Elland Road will be raucous because of what is at stake for the home side but I don't think Newcastle will be fazed by that, and their forward line will be too strong for the Leeds backline.

Leeds will sit in and try to hit Newcastle on the counter - that's the Allardyce way - but it didn't work against City and it won't work here, either.

Joe's prediction: 0-2

Newcastle are fantastic and I get such a kick from watching that team play. I love Eddie Howe - he's a great coach and seems like a really nice man as well. This is going to be an away win - I like 'Big Sam', and having Yorkshire teams in the Premier League is a good thing for the rivalry between us and them but they are shipping goals like crazy. That was fine before because they would win 4-3, but now they are just losing and not scoring goals, and I don't see how they can keep Newcastle out for 90 minutes.

