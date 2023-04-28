'Bigger clubs were courting him' - new Hearts deal for teen striker Wilson

Hearts have fended off "significant interest" from clubs in Scotland and England to tie down highly-rated teenage striker James Wilson on a new two-year contract.

Scotland Under-16 international Wilson is a regular scorer at academy level and helped Hearts Under-18s reach the Youth Cup final last year.

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re absolutely delighted. It’s been a long process because James attracted a lot of interest due to his talent.

"It’s been well documented that bigger clubs have been courting him but we knew we would put something together that would want to make him commit his future to us.

“We believe James is currently the best striker in his age group and the sky’s the limit for him. We hope that it showcases to other young players and their parents that this is the place to be.”

The new contract for Wilson, 16, comes with the option of a further year and he follows B team skipper Macaulay Tait and winger Bobby McLuckie in signing fresh terms this week.

"I’m delighted," said Wilson. "I’ve been here since I was nine and I just want to kick on now and go even further."