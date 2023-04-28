Fitness-wise, Hodgson said he has "pretty much" got the same squad, but added that Palace are boosted by the return of winger Wilfried Zaha: "He has trained these past few days so we can add him to the squad."

On Zaha's future: "That’s not my business. That’s club business. If you ask me as a Crystal Palace fan, I would say it’s very important to keep him. I would be more than happy if he were to stay."

Defender Joachim Andersen is also fit to face the Hammers after being substituted in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves.

How the players reacted after the loss at Molineux: "There are defeats and defeats. There are defeats when you don't play well enough. Then there’s a defeat like the one we suffered on Tuesday night. I thought we played very very well, especially in the second half, and were unlucky to not get something from the game."

Asked about Eberechi Eze, Hodgson said: "I think he can go far. How far he goes depends how hard he will work on himself."

On Saturday's opponents West Ham and manager David Moyes: "We’re just talking about a guy who is a very good manager and very good coach. He has an eye for players and is able to bring good players to his club. We know nothing is going to be given to us for free and we will have to work very hard to get anything from the game."

Asked if the number of points needed to survive in the Premier League this season could be higher than usual, Hodgson said: "For teams at the bottom... they have to be looking at 10 points from five games. I have never taken 10 points from five games at any of the teams I have worked at."