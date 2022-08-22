Alex Gogic says family was a decisive factor after returning to St Mirren on a two-year deal.

The Cyprus midfielder spent time on loan in Paisley last season and left Hibernian at the end of the campaign.

"I had a few offers abroad but, considering everything, I felt this was the best offer," said Gogic, 28.

"Family-wise, I didn't want to go anywhere by myself right now because I've got small kids and here we feel at home. It does feel like home. I became a man in Scotland so it's definitely my second home.

"I have got a two-year contract here but I had offers for three years and I wanted it to be right.

"At the start of the summer I was thinking maybe I would try something different and new. I thought I would wait and see my offers. And then when you consider everything, it's nice to come back home."