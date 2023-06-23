Jordan Pickford says he will "do anything" to try to win a game of football for Everton.

The goalkeeper has earned a reputation for his game-management tactics, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp complaining after their Merseyside derby in April 2022 that the 29-year-old "takes five minutes" every time he has the ball.

"When I was going though my process of trying to become someone's number one, I went on loan about six times, and we always said I needed to learn game management," he told Jill Scott's Coffee Club podcast.

"I'd do a sidewinder and it wouldn't come off or I'd have 34-year-old centre-halves turning around and saying calm down. When I went back to the drawing board, it was game management.

"When I'm at Everton and we're 1-0 up and we're trying to kill time, I'll do anything.

"To be fair, I think the referees have been absolutely harsh on me this season with yellow cards. They have been literally at the edge of the box, just waiting for me to take my time and I'm trying to run and trying to pretend to jog and stuff.

"They're definitely on Pickford watch."

