Sima will give Rangers 'excellent variety' in attack

Michael Beale says Rangers have recruited a forward with "excellent variety" in the form of Abdallah Sima.

The Senegal international has become the Ibrox club's fifth summer signing after securing a season-long loan from Brighton.

The former Slavia Prague striker spent last term on loan in France with Ligue 1 side Angers, where he scored six goals in 37 games.

Rangers boss Beale says the 22-year-old is also capable of fulfilling "a number of attacking positions" in his side.

"When [Rangers] called me I was very honoured," Sima added. "Rangers is a big club with a big history. I played here for Slavia Prague and when I came here I liked it, so for me it's very exciting."