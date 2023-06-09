Guardiola feels you have to have the "correct proportion of obsession and desire" to win the Champions League.

Asked about being heavy favourites for the final, he said it is "not important and added: "Important that tomorrow 22:00 Istanbul time you have to give best performance as possible and that will make the difference."

On the Manchester City fans booing the anthem, he said: "We are here to support unconditionally what Uefa are doing in this tournament. We of course are not going to boo anymore, we are going to support the game try to have fun."

Despite Erling Haaland's lack of goals in recent game, Guardiola says he has "no doubts" about his ability to score and added: "Tomorrow he will be ready".

Asked about the lessons learnt from defeat to Chelsea two years ago, he said: "I would like to tell you, the lessons but I don't know."

Guardiola says he does have a "a plan" for the final and by having one it gives his team "stability".