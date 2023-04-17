We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Steve: Well, the team at Spurs are grossly overpaid. If it were another business, they would be sacked. Primadonnas the lot of them. Hold your heads low, how can this lot be a team to achieve anything is beyond me. No spine or steel like other clubs. Antonio Conte was right. Go back to the drawing board.

Paul: It is such a hard watch at the moment. Daniel Levy has wasted what Mauricio Pochettino had built up by not investing at the time. Just one, maybe two, players a season were needed to keep it ticking over . Now we are way off the pace. I have lost count of how many points we have dropped from being in the lead this season. Chelsea and Liverpool will not be as bad next year.

Phil: An absolutely shambolic performance. There didn't seem to be a game plan, players did not look motivated or hungry and Bournemouth, to their credit, took advantage. They had a clear plan, moved the ball forward quickly and ruthlessly scored the decisive goals. Spurs need a new manager quickly and they will need financial backing and time to turn things around.

Peter: Too many critics condemning Spurs. The game is now on very small margins, win or lose. Inconsistency is an issue but to be fair there are only two teams that have been consistent this season, so why all the fuss? The beautiful game is a funny old game.

Bournemouth fans

Barney: I think we were brilliant. That was a real Premier League performance where we really had to dig in deep to get a result. It's a big three points for us and give us some breathing space. However, we can't stop now, I reckon two more wins and we're staying up. The football Gary O'Neil is making us play is amazing! It took a while!

Nick: At last we have found a way to not only defend well but prove a threat up front. Great to see how many players attack in groups and avoiding the striker being isolated. Some great potential if we can survive this year.

Clive: A remarkable win. Five wins out of the last nine. Competitive in all nine. Ten more points would see us safe and the end of Ramadan will bring more energy from those fasting. Joe Rothwell, now fully fit, is showing us how good he is.