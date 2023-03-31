Pep Guardiola says Manchester City "don't think" about winning all three remaining trophies because it's "so difficult".

Saturday's game against Liverpool starts a crucial period for City, with a Champions League quarter-final and FA Cup semi-final also coming up.

Although City won the domestic treble in 2019, only Manchester United have won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season in 1999.

"I've said many times, just one team has won the Treble because it's so difficult," said Guardiola. "That's why we don't think [about it].

"We have this game then a long week and then a tough schedule.

"The most important thing is still we are fighting in all competitions and that is so good.

"What we've lived in the past, there is a tendency to drop. To do it for 10 or 11 months is so difficult - still we are there."

Despite struggling for consistency this season, Mohamed Salah's goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory over City in the return fixture in October.

"They remain an exceptional team," added Guardiola. "My opinion doesn't change.

"They can beat everyone, like we can beat everyone.

"This season the biggest rival is another one but whatever happens in the future they are a big rival."