Leicester's perilous situation with 10 games to go makes it difficult to predict who will want to come into replace Brendan Rodgers.

That's the view of ESPN's senior writer Mark Ogden, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that he did not know who would fancy the challenge.

"No manager who wants to keep their reputation will come in now," he said. "They could get a relegation on their CV through no fault of their own.

"They can't change any players and Rodgers has been managing with his hands tied behind his back ever since the pandemic.

"And then there's the fixtures. If the new manager comes in for the Manchester City game, they are on a hiding to nothing."

Ex-Aston Villa defender Curtis Davies agreed, pondering: "Who is out there? Have they got their next manager ready?

"Leicester are really in a transitional moment and of the managers who they would probably want to appoint, who will take it?

"It's a really worrying time."

