We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between West Ham and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

David: I thought West Ham were brilliant and very much the better team - really deserved their win. They were unlucky that it wasn't more than 1-0 and if they played like that every week then they wouldn't lose many games!

Faith: All but safe after that fantastic win. The crowd were raucous and the players gave it their all. Said Benrahma was immense and looked sharp; Declan Rice displayed why other clubs are desperate for his signature. The improvement has come at just the right time as we head into the Europa Conference League semi-final. We must play exactly like that on Thursday.

Brian: Moyes has put West Ham back on the map and they fully deserved to win. This season, they have had a heavy schedule and key injuries at the wrong times, not much luck. On Sunday, they could have won by more, setting them up nicely for another brilliant night on Thursday. Best of luck for that game and I do think we are safe from relegation now.

Roger: We deserved to win and the fans deserved to see a solid performance. The commitment was there for all to see. Hopefully we are now safe in the league and we can now prioritise Europe. Come on, you Hammers.

Matthew: Brilliantly executed performance by the Hammers. There was passion, determination and courage from everyone. A few wrong decisions by the officials, but the three points is what mainly matters. Please - more of the same to finish the season.

Manchester United fans

Rachel: It’s not only the mistake from David de Gea. Our inability to make any effort in our attack or consistently breakdown their defence was just as bad. Our pace was slow, not dynamic and lacked any inspiration. One mistake from De Gea yes, but the rest of the team also need to look themselves. It's scoring goals that wins games.

Kelvyn: It’s time for De Gea to move on. A good shot stopper but he can’t play out from the back. Too many mistakes when playing out from there. He has been a good servant to the club, but all good things come to an end. We then move forward and progress.

Arty: No question that De Gea should have stopped West Ham's goal. However, where are the goals from the outfield players? It is too easy to put the blame for defeat on one player when this team has failed to score a single goal in their past three hours of football.

Andrew: Ten Hag has a lot to answer for regarding this game. Manchester United walking the ball up the field in the face of a packed defence. Restricted to hopeful shots from outside the penalty area - very few on target. Both halves United tried to walk the ball in. This is not United. Please give Marcus Rashford a rest.

Sean: Let’s face it, if Liverpool win all their remaining games, they'll get top four ahead of us. I just can’t see this United team not dropping four-plus points in these remaining games. Nervous times...