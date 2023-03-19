'Hearts heading for 4th or 5th'

We asked for your views following Hearts' 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen...

Anonymous: Utterly dreadful. Lucky to get nil. Hard to blame the manager when the players are so off

Ian: When are fans and pundits going to realise that Hearts are overrated ? Poor defensively and the midfield go missing too often. How many goals have Hearts lost inside the first 10 minutes? How many goals conceded from crosses? This suggests that neither the manager nor the players are learning from their mistakes. 4th or 5th finish this season

James: There seems to be no plan B when plan A doesn't work? The players lacked motivation and inspiration

Scott: Way too much inconsistency in this team. On our day if the team fancy it we’re a match for most outwith Celtic. I know inconsistent play is the bedfellow of lower level players but we go from a unit to headless chickens within 90 minutes never mind week to week

Kevsie: Hearts players looking like they think 3rd is a stroll. Think again, manager always gets it in the neck, players should be getting it too, far too passive of late