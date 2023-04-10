Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes the return of Roy Hodgson has taken Crystal Palace back to basics.

Speaking on BBC London's The Far Post podcast Brown said: "Coaching has become very complex, when you hear people speak about coaching, the way coaching is now performed. I just wonder if these more experienced heads go in and simplify everything and make everybody smile, playing with less pressure and don't make it complicated."

Palace recorded their second win in a week under Hodgson on Sunday with a 5-1 demolition away to fellow strugglers Leeds.

"You've got to be in a very good frame of mind when you enter a pitch, and not feel under pressure or stressed, and that's creating good environments," said Brown.

"I just wonder if these young coaches need older heads behind them who have experienced the game to help them make their way. They (Crystal Palace) had won one in 13 or 14 matches, there were games in there they should have won but they didn't. That leads me to believe there was something wrong internally at Palace and it leads me to believe now that Roy's gone in and the atmosphere has changed dramatically around the training ground.

"They've won a couple of games so therefore confidence and morale will be boosted enormously. In terms of why teams always go back to these guys, it is because they simplify everything for everybody in the short term."

