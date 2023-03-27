Celtic snatch draw against Rangers in SWPL

Celtic rescued a point against Rangers with the last kick of the match to remain second in the SWPL, eight points behind leaders Glasgow City.

For the third time this season, defender Caitlin Hayes netted against her city rivals as an open net was presented from a defensive mishap.

Brogan Hay's tap-in, after a calamity of Celtic's own making between defender Kelly Clark and goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar, gave Rangers a half-time lead, but Malky Thomson's side were pegged back in the 99th minute.

And the drama did not end there as Fran Alonso appeared to be struck from behind by a member of the Rangers coaching staff while the Celtic head coach congratulated his players at full-time.

After three league meetings, Celtic remain unbeaten against defending champions Rangers this season.