Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Steve Cooper said afterwards his side should have won the game but Frank Lampard also felt that way about Everton's performance, so perhaps a draw was fair.

Nottingham Forest looked to be on their way to a first away victory in the Premier League since 1999 when Brennan Johnson slotted into the far corner after Jordan Pickford parried Ryan Yates' effort.

But they switched off as the England goalkeeper sent Demarai Gray free for the Toffees winger to level.

“We should have won, we were the better team,” said Cooper. “It was a poor goal to concede and we shouldn’t be conceding it at this level, but let’s not lose sight of all the good things we did today."

Forest were certainly good value for their point and that makes it four from their first three games, while the visiting fans also got a glimpse of new record signing Morgan Gibbs-White, who has taken the club's spending to around the £140m mark.

Now Cooper just needs to find a way to quickly integrate his flurry of arrivals.