Lennon & Nicholas ponder Postecoglou's future

Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has backed Ange Postecolgou to stay at Parkhead amid the "big compliment" of links to the vacant Spurs manager's job.

“There’s a lot of speculation that goes around and when someone is doing well like Ange is doing, then he’s inevitably going to be linked to clubs," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"It’s a feather in his cap and a big compliment to him, but I think he’ll want to do a bit more with Celtic before he decides to leave.”

Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas, meanwhile, believes the biggest danger to Postecoglou being lured away will be if the Liverpool job becomes available.

"He was brought up a Liverpool fan, so if Jurgen Klopp ever stood down that would be a potential danger for Celtic losing him," said Nicholas.

"I think Ange can take his time, pick the right one whatever that may be.

"I’m still hopeful as a Celtic fan that we might have him for one more season and let’s have a go at the Champions League because I love when he goes for it – I don’t believe in sitting back and being protective, I love his attitude towards it and if you take a hit you take a hit.”