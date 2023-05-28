Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "There should be a tinge of disappointment when you're 1-0 up and not much is in the game.

"But it was a good performance. We were away from home and everyone knows how that has been this year. After securing our status in Premier League last week, I really liked the boys' focus and attitude. They've shown that all week and I wasn't worried about the opposite.

"It was a decent game and fairly decent way to end."

On Taiwo Awoniyi's form: "You always want your number nine scoring goals. I've said before that we missed him a lot when he got injured and he missed three months. He was doing well just before that and so to get him back in the form he has shown has been excellent.

On kicking on next season: "That has to be the intention. We've got to have a really busy summer. Not just on the pitch but off the pitch to make sure we keep growing as a Premier League club.

"There is a lot of work to be done. It's a completely different situation to last year when we got promoted. We've got a base now and we've given ourselves an opportunity - but we have to take it."

