Villa in seventh heaven - key stats

  • Aston Villa’s seventh place finish is their highest in a Premier League season since 2009-10 (sixth), while next season will be their first in European competition since 2010-11.

  • Villa’s victory was their 18th of the season, only registering more in a Premier League campaign once before (21 in 1992-93).

  • Unai Emery's side have now won seven successive Premier League games at Villa Park for the first time since February 1993.

  • Ollie Watkins netted his 15th Premier League goal of the season, becoming the first Aston Villa player to score 15+ goals in a single campaign of the competition since Christian Benteke in 2012-13 (19).

