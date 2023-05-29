Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Dundee United's relegation to the Championship was confirmed with a 3-2 defeat at Motherwell.

Here's what you had to say:

Dave: Jim Goodwin has a major rebuild to do. Most if not all of the current players are just not good enough, even for the Championship. It takes money though to bring in new players and if that isn't there for Jim, he is on a loser and so are United!

Ally: A shambles of a season from start to finish. I’m pleased Goodwin has got the job, and wonder if we can actually keep a hold of a manager for longer than a season. Only a very small handful of players are outside of blame, Fletcher for example. Most of them have been shocking and I cannot wait for them to leave. We need to get a decent keeper.

Stephen: Well onwards and downwards for United. It would have required a minor miracle before even taking into account the players that were required to make it happen. Hopefully we now see the club move in the right direction and make the changes required to bounce back at the first time of asking but we have to earn it. Goodwin should be capable though.

Rab: The majority of the blame lies with Ashgar and the so called experts he employed to run United. Not one of them has or had the experience of running a football club. The January transfer window when everyone could see what we needed and they did nothing sealed our fate. Goodwin is not at fault in my opinion, the players and lack of players are.

Ian: I'm glad this season is finished. Bad defending, bad decisions, bad luck, bad goalkeeping, bad attacking play, bad players, and bad managers. Deserved to be relegated.