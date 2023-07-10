Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said David de Gea will "always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club".

Under Ten Hag, De Gea made 58 appearances in all competitions and kept 25 clean sheets.

After the goalkeeper confirmed his United exit, Ten Hag said: "It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

"To have won player of the year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

"I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career."