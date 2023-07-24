Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the striker to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

News of this ultimatum has put Manchester United back on alert over signing the 29-year-old. (Mirror), external

Bayern Munich have already had two bids for Kane rejected and are now preparing a third. (Mail), external

The Bundesliga giants are willing to offer the England captain a long-term contract of four years, possibly five. (Bild - in German), external

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a potential target for Atletico Madrid, if they miss out on Paris St-Germain's Marco Verratti. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's gossip column