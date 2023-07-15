Jim Goodwin admitted Saturday's Viaplay Cup defeat by Spartans was "extremely disappointing " but stressed "it's very early days".

United, relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season, lost 1-0 to the League 2 newcomers at Ainslie Park, with Blair Henderson netting the only goal early on.

"It was sloppy from our point of view," Goodwin told BBC Scotland. "In the first half, the build-up and the tempo was very slow.

"We allowed Spartans to get back behind the ball in numbers too often instead of playing the forward pass a little bit earlier. The second half was better, we had a bit more control.

"The problem is when you give lower league opposition a goal advantage, they have something to hang on to. I have to give Spartans great credit but it's very, very disappointing. The least we should be coming away from here with is a clean sheet."

Travelling fans voiced their displeasure at the result and Goodwin said, "the reaction from the supporters is expected, it's only natural".

"It doesn't matter what club you're at, supporters expect you to beat lower league opposition," he added.

"Unfortunately today we came up short. There's no glossing over the cracks from us. We're still a very new team.

"It's the first game of the season. Of course we wanted to start on a positive note and it's extremely disappointing to lose the game but it's very early days.

"It will take time but we'll get there."

United host Partick Thistle in their next Group B fixture on Tuesday.