Rangers 2-1 Servette: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Sport Scotland

Overall, there is no doubt this was a much-improved performance from Beale's side. The way Rangers overwhelmed the Swiss visitors in the first half is everything the manager wants in his team.

Dessers getting off the mark and bright flashes from Danilo on his first start are also positives.

Cantwell, who won Rangers' penalty with quick thinking on the blindside of Douline, also highlighted his importance to the Rangers midfield after his exclusion from Saturday's line-up.

But issues that plagued the Ibrox side's laboured performance in Ayrshire on Saturday crept into their second-half showing. Creating chances and missing them is one thing, not creating any is another.

With Servette a man down, the visitors camped in and Rangers lacked the inspiration to kill the tie off - albeit that should have been accomplished with the opportunities created prior to Douline's dismissal.

It is early days for Beale's new-look attack, but on first impression it appears to lack the explosiveness of a peak Ryan Kent. With the window still open, it remains to be seen whether he will look to address that after already spending heavily.