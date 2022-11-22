J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

The World Cup has finally started and unlike some of the other teams in the league, Motherwell aren’t doing much, it appears.

No training camps have been announced, no friendly games, nothing. The only event that has been spoken of was the ‘Hall of Fame’ induction night last Friday and the 'Black Friday' sale in the club shop.

I had hoped there would be some sort of camp or friendly match. However, seeing the players being able to spend time with their families and on holidays without thinking of the stress of their next game may be what the doctor ordered.

Instead of my usual ramblings about injuries and defeats, I thought that this week we could reflect on the past in aid of the new inductees in the Motherwell Hall of Fame.

Although I can only remember Keith Lasley’s playing days vividly, one match in particular stands out to me and that is Steven Hammell’s testimonial match.

In 2012 against Everton - a monumental celebration for the club - it was also little 10-year-old Jenna’s first ever Motherwell game. At the time I didn’t know anything about football, the players or even why we were playing Everton but more on that later…

I can remember feeling excited watching the players and trying to remember as many names as possible with Darren Randolph being the only one sticking... for similarities to the name of a red-nosed reindeer, I suspect.

As I got older and learned more about the club, the players and our most iconic moments, I look back on this day with fond memories.

At the time I may not have known it but a great love was born for my frustrating, exhilarating and most importantly, great local team that I may or may not have thought played in the English Premier League.

All my thanks go to Keith Lasley, Steven Hammell, the rest of the 2012 squad , and my old man.