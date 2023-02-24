Leeds United's new boss Javi Gracia was full of praise for his squad before his vital first game in charge against bottom-of-the-table Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Spaniard only had his work permit approved moments before coming to speak to the media on Friday.

"The past few days I've been really busy. I've been sleeping two or three hours and preparing a lot of things.

"During the week, we've been working, preparing for the game and doing things as best as possible. I think we're really prepared for the game, which for me is the most important [thing].

"I think everybody knows the potential of this squad, the commitment of this squad. The energy, the passion they have to play. From my first day, they've shown all these things.

"In training, I felt all of them are really focused on the game with a high commitment, looking forward to playing in the moment at Elland Road and to show our supporters they really want to improve the situation."