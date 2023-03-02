Ben Dore, Dore On Tour, external

The best goal I have witnessed has to be Lewis McGugan at the City Ground against Ipswich town.

The referee was about to blow the whistle and most of the Forest fans had left for food and drink at half-time when up pops McGugan with a free-kick into the top corner.

The goalkeeper had no chance and even the Ipswich fans applauded it. Forest supporters still talk about that goal and hope to see something like that again - but it will never happen.

What's the best goal you have seen Forest score? Let us know here