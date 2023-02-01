Enzo Fernandez is "much more" than what he showed at the World Cup for Argentina, says European football expert Guillem Balague after his British record £105m move to Chelsea was agreed on deadline day.

The 22-year-old was named Young Player of the World Cup in Qatar after some outstanding displays in the champions' midfield.

Despite that, the size of his transfer fee has raised eyebrows across the football world.

"There is no doubt a lot more to come from him," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He was absolutely crucial in Argentina winning it, but was what he did worth 121m euros? No, but that's because he is much more than that.

"He can play in any place in the midfield and the stats show he increases the quality of every move. It is not easy to find that kind of player, who can still play good football whatever the tempo or intensity."

Chelsea's mammoth spending spree over the past two windows - more than the other top-flight clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined - has attracted attention and Balague had a cautionary tale over the way they have structured their deals.

"It's called amortisation when you distribute the cost of transfers over the years on the player's contract and pay a portion every year," he said.

"Barcelona got into trouble with this when they got players in instead of paying a lump sum at the beginning. They had to pay 170m euros just like that every six months."

Listen to more Fernandez discussion on BBC Sounds