Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Only two away wins in the league is really disappointing for St Mirren, but thankfully for Stephen Robinson, he can rely on superb home form keeping his side high up the table.

The Buddies were incredibly slow out the blocks, as they fell well below the standards they've set this season.

They lifted themselves in the second half, creating more, but there was no composure or spark at the top end of the pitch. They just didn't carry any threat up top.

They need Tony Watt to find fitness quickly, and hope he can strike up a good partnership with Curtis Main who is in a good vein of form.

When they've been poor up top, they've relied on solid defending. That was lacking tonight.