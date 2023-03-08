Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes a minority sale to either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is the likeliest outcome in the Manchester United takeover saga.

Speaking on the latest episode of the BBC's How To Buy A Football Club podcast, Maguire said: "I feel that we're going to have a 'split Glazers' situation. Two or three of the Glazers have no interest in 'soccer', they don't like the attention it brings to the family and I think they would ideally be looking to sell.

"At the same time, I think Joel and Avram in particular are very keen. They believe that Manchester United does have huge potential and they would like to continue.

"My gut feeling is that we will see perhaps a minority sale of the club and the Glazers will try and keep control of 51% of the votes, unless they're is a significant change from either or both of the bidders in regards to the price they're prepared to pay."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds