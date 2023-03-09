Emil Krafth says "the past five months felt like I was in jail" after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Newcastle's Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers last August.

He told Newcastle's website: "It was really hard at the beginning to accept that you were going to be out for such a long time. As soon as it happened, I was devastated for a few days and I didn't know where to go.

"For the past five months, it felt like I was in jail. I had to go in the gym every day when the lads went outside and I could never see them training and have that fresh air or get some motivation.

"It's the first time I've had a long-term injury so you don't really know how to handle it. You don't know the rehab process and everything is new to you. However, my motto is 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger' and I think I'm going to come back stronger than ever before."

Despite having been out of the squad for the majority of this season, Krafth - who played 20 league games last season - has tried to have an impact from the sidelines.

He said: "It's hard sitting in the stands and watching the matches when you can't do anything about it but I will still be pushing the lads on and be there for them, as they have for me during my recovery.

"The fans have been really positive and tried to push me so I think everybody involved helped me through the last six months. When you're down at the bottom, it's great to hear people always trying to be positive and being there for you no matter what."