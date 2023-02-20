'De Gea remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League'

Journalist Luke Edwards believes David De Gea is still one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League after another impressive display on Sunday.

The 3-0 win over Leicester meant De Gea moved level on Peter Schmeichel with 180 clean sheets for United.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "David de Gea was the bright amid the gloom for a long time at Manchester United when they were struggling.

"I think he still remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and he has got that remarkable ability to pull off wonderful saves.

"He’s a brilliant shot stopper, I think there are still a few question marks about his aerial dominance, but as a shot stopper he is unrivalled in the Premier League.

"Manchester United needed him [against Leicester], they really did."

