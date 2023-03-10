Jurgen Klopp says "there is no time for goodbye in this moment" for Roberto Firmino, but that the striker will always be welcomed back at Anfield as an opposition player.

When asked if the forward's decision to leave Liverpool came as a surprise, Klopp said: "Yes a little bit, but I was not hit by it.

"It was a normal thing to do and it could go two ways, but it was one. I respect that a lot. It’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club and most of the players and the fans of course.

"It’s pretty special and I loved the reception he got against Manchester United. He told me and now I want to bring this story to a positive end. He is completely committed how everybody can imagine and that’s all we need to know.

"There is no time for a goodbye in this moment, we will have enough time for that later in the season. Whenever he comes back, the song will still be for a long time in everyone’s ears I’m pretty sure.

"He is one of these players even when he comes with an opposition team people will be really happy to see him."