Your Tottenham Hotspur cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Noureddine Naybet got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Stuart: Edgar Davids. Joined the club to provide experience and a winning mentality to a young Spurs team. I remember him kicking ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour up in the air against Middlesbrough to a huge cheer. Fantastic player.

Lisa: Ultimate cult hero? Has to be Graham Roberts. Captained the team to European glory. Always gave 100%. Absolute legend!

Jack: Dave Mackay. He has been described as a 'footballing Napoleon'. He was the powerhouse in the double-winning team of 1960-61. Known most for his huge stamina, tough tackling and powerful shot, he was supremely skilful, once having the nerve to take the ball round five opponents in his own penalty area.

Anay: Fernando Llorente has to be the one. I don't know any Spurs fans who disliked him, and everyone remembers that goal he scored with his hip.

Jon: For me it was Erik Lamela. Despite a career ravaged with injuries he adored the club and just got what it meant to play for Spurs. A shame injuries plagued him or I’d dare say he would have been a club legend, never mind a cult hero.