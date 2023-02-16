Killie boss hopes for Jones impact after surprise return

Manager Derek McInnes says a “heart to heart” with Jordan Jones has convinced him the winger is committed to Kilmarnock after his surprise loan return from Wigan.

Jones was keen to rejoin parent club Wigan last month and McInnes sanctioned the move late on deadline day only for the Northern Ireland international to be left in limbo before ending up back at Rugby Park.

"Basically they came on late in the transfer window, Wigan, half an hour to go or whatever it was, and Jordan went back to them,” said McInnes, whose side are away to Hibs on Saturday.

"The timing of that was poor from our point of view, we were really disappointed and angry I suppose that that was the case

"And then it came out a few days later that there was an issue with Wigan registering his paperwork in time and it left Jordan in such a poor situation. He had nowhere to play other than coming back.

"We still had the decision whether we wanted to bring him back. I asked Jordan to come up and speak to us and we had a good heart-to heart really and chatted it through.

"We bring Jordan back into the fold and hopefully he can have an impact for us from now to the end of the season."