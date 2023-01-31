Former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has sympathy with wantaway Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after his move to Arsenal was shut down.

The league leaders offered £70m for his services but Albion were unflinching in their desire not to sell, so the Gunners turned to Chelsea's Jorginho instead.

While recognising it was a difficult situation, Brown said it's now time for him to concentrate on "continuing his journey" at Brighton.

"It's tough but these things happen," he told BBC Sport. "He had an unbelievable scenario of being offered a life-changing amount to join the club at the top of the league.

"But now he needs to continue his journey and keep developing. If he keeps his head down, then there may be even more clubs in for him in the summer."

Brown also explained that none of his team-mates would begrudge his actions in asking to leave.

"Would any of them have turned it down?" he said. "Sure, they might have gone about it in a different way, but as long as he now works hard and gives his all for the team, then no-one will question it."