Livingston 0-3 Rangers: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale has talked about the importance of momentum in trying to change the title picture. In terms of results, it could hardly be better, with the draw against Celtic the only blemish since he took charge.

However - fantastic win at Tynecastle aside - Rangers are struggling to turn in ruthless, efficient, 90-minute performances. That's the difference between them and Celtic at the moment, even if results are the same.

What could change momentum for Rangers is victory against their fierce rivals in next week's League Cup final. A trophy and a direct blow against Celtic could transform their season and sew some doubt across the city.

Beale was without Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack, and John Lundstram through injury here, and the fitness of those three, particularly Tillman, will be key to their chances.