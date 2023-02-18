Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

This stunning victory secured Southampton's first top-flight double over Chelsea since 1988 - and boy did Ruben Selles' team deserve it.

The Premier League's bottom side started magnificently at Stamford Bridge and could have gone in front long before James Ward-Prowse's magnificent free-kick on the stroke of half-time - but Kamaldeen Sulemana, Stuart Armstrong and Paul Onuachu all failed to find the target.

In the end, Southampton's goal came from a familiar source as Ward-Prowse curled home his 17th direct free-kick in the Premier League - former England captain David Beckham only managed one more in the top flight.

Chelsea applied heavy pressure in the second half but sensational blocks from Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Romain Perraud and Romeo Lavia preserved the narrow win.

Caretaker manager Selles made no secret of his desire to be appointed Saints' permanent manager after talks with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch broke down - and this result will have done his hopes no harm at all.